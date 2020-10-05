1/1
Anthony Michael "Tony" Betz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony "Tony" Michael Betz

Jacksonville, FL - Anthony "Tony" Michael Betz left this earth much too early on Monday September 28, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 32. He is now resting peacefully with his heavenly Father.

Tony was born in Cincinnati on Easter Sunday April 3, 1988. He was the first of three children to Steve and Mary Betz (nee Folchi). Tony's passing is mourned by his mother, father, brother (Gregory), sister (Nicole), son (Milo James), mother of his son (Meaghan McCahill), grandparents (Natalie Folchi and the late Adelo Folchi), (Joyce and Paul Betz); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Tony was a cherished father to his son Milo. Tony was proud of his Italian heritage. He believed in God Almighty and practiced his faith daily. Tony was a beautiful soul, he was kind and gentle. Tony wanted everyone to be happy and love life, he lifted the spirit of anyone in his presence. Tony believed in the goodness of people and lived his life to match that goodness. He loved his Bengals and his Reds and everything about Cincinnati, most importantly his family. Forever loved, forever blessed, forever in heaven.

Visitation will be held Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Mass of Christian burial to follow at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the name of Tony Betz to Lakeview Health, 1900 Corporate Square Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32216. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood
8225 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 891-8373
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilligan Funeral Home - Kenwood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved