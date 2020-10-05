Anthony "Tony" Michael Betz
Jacksonville, FL - Anthony "Tony" Michael Betz left this earth much too early on Monday September 28, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at the age of 32. He is now resting peacefully with his heavenly Father.
Tony was born in Cincinnati on Easter Sunday April 3, 1988. He was the first of three children to Steve and Mary Betz (nee Folchi). Tony's passing is mourned by his mother, father, brother (Gregory), sister (Nicole), son (Milo James), mother of his son (Meaghan McCahill), grandparents (Natalie Folchi and the late Adelo Folchi), (Joyce and Paul Betz); many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tony was a cherished father to his son Milo. Tony was proud of his Italian heritage. He believed in God Almighty and practiced his faith daily. Tony was a beautiful soul, he was kind and gentle. Tony wanted everyone to be happy and love life, he lifted the spirit of anyone in his presence. Tony believed in the goodness of people and lived his life to match that goodness. He loved his Bengals and his Reds and everything about Cincinnati, most importantly his family. Forever loved, forever blessed, forever in heaven.
Visitation will be held Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Rd. from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. Mass of Christian burial to follow at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 7754 Montgomery Rd. Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in the name of Tony Betz to Lakeview Health, 1900 Corporate Square Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32216. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com