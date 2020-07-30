1/1
Anthony "Tony" Neal
New Richmond - Anthony Edward "Tony" Neal, passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2020 at the age of 62. He was preceded in death by his loving parents Virginia Rea and Edward Neal. Beloved "Pops" and Dad of Joseph Neal (Dr. Brandi Neal) and Katherine Randle Neal. Precious brother of Charlotte Neal Wildey (Don). Dear Nephew of Jane and Don Finch. Dear Uncle of Faith Anne Becker, James Durham (Wendy), Michael Saunders and the late Christopher Saunders. Dear friend of Rena Snouffer and family. Special "Turn", friend and mentor of Ryan Snouffer. Also loved and missed by numerous family members, cousins great- nieces, great-nephews and friends. Tony proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1976-1979. Following his service in the Marine Corps he returned to New Richmond, where he was raised, and became a lifelong resident. He loved his small river town and was quite community minded. He coached basketball and in the 90's was certified in pyrotechnics to help with fireworks at the New Richmond's Annual River Days.

Tony loved the outdoors. He loved golf and taught his son Joe the love of the sport. He loved to hike and camp, but fishing was his passion. Whether in Nine Mile Creek catching blue gill, fishing the Boundary Waters and lakes of Minnesota with his Marine Corps buddy Narv and Joe, or fly fishing Mad River in New Hampshire and Clark Fork in Montana with Rena, fishing brought him great joy. As Rena said, "there was no one to compare with Tony when it came to fishing skills". He was the "Grillmeister" following a good day of fishing or at summer family gatherings. He loved making us happy with his burgers or smoked entrees. Tony was, hands down, Neil Young's biggest fan. A favorite song was " Heart of Gold". Tony truly had that heart of gold. He is greatly missed by his loving family and friends. His brilliant smile, infectious laugh, and genuine loving spirit will remain with us always. If he were here, he would advise us to hold tightly to our Faith, Family and True Friends. A Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a future date. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Clermont County Veterans Services, 76 South Riverside Drive, Batavia, Ohio.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
