Fr. Anthony Walter, OFM
Cincinnati - In 61 years as a Franciscan priest, Fr. Anthony Walter, OFM, made life's burdens more bearable for thousands of parishioners, hospital patients, their families and friends. Fr. Walter, who channeled his capacity for kindness into hospital and parish ministry, died Oct. 26 at St. John the Baptist Friary in Sharonville, Ohio. He was 88 years old. Born Feb. 4, 1932, Anthony Walter was one of nine children of Joseph and Mary (Birkel) Walter of Louisville, Ky. He graduated from St. Agnes Parish Elementary School and attended St. Xavier High School in Louisville for two years before transferring to St. Francis Seminary in Cincinnati to begin preparing for Franciscan life. He was received as a novice at St. Anthony Friary & Shrine in 1950 and professed his first vows as a friar in 1951. He was solemnly professed in 1954 during philosophy studies at Duns Scotus College in Southfield, Mich. Theology studies led him to St. Leonard College in Centerville, Ohio, where he was ordained a priest in 1959. Fr. Walter spent his life of service in parish settings and hospitals. He was remembered for his kindness and compassion as Associate Pastor at St. Joseph in Kansas City, Mo., St. Anthony in Streator, Ill., St. Joseph in Escanaba, Mich., St. Francis Seraph in Cincinnati, Ohio, and St. Patrick in Port Sulfur, La. He was drawn to hospital ministry by his desire to comfort the sick and suffering. Training in Clinical Pastoral Education in 1977 prepared Fr. Walter for the next 24 years as a hospital chaplain in Kansas City, Mo., Louisville, Ky., and Baton Rouge, La. Fr. Walter's 2001 move to New Orleans, La., as Associate Pastor of St. Mary of the Angels Parish led to one of the most harrowing chapters of his life. After being trapped in flooding that followed Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Fr. Walter and his fellow friars sheltered nearly 100 neighbors in their parish school until they were airlifted from the roof. He later helped with recovery and rebuilding in the parish before retiring to Cincinnati and St. John the Baptist Friary in 2009. Despite the infirmities of age, he kept busy and kept going. An inveterate walker, he had what one formator called "a mania for physical exercise" that continued until a few weeks before he died. Fr. Walter was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Richard Walter, Margaret Thieneman, Patricia Pohl, Sr. Catherine Walter, FMM, and Francis Walter. He is survived by his sisters, Sr. Miriam Ann Walter, SCN, Mary Jo Krupp and Roberta Knoer, as well as nieces and nephews. His body will be received at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Joseph Chapel at St. John the Baptist Friary, 10722 Wyscarver Road in Sharonville, Ohio. Chapel access is through the main friary entrance. All who attend must wear a face mask and observe social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. will be livestreamed on the Franciscans' Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/Franciscanfriars
. Interment is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Mary Cemetery in St. Bernard, Ohio. Memorials may be sent to the Franciscans in care of FriarWorks, 1615 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.