Antoinette Browning
Union - Antoinette "Toni" Browning, 97, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at her home in Union, Ky., surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Lena Pedro; her husband, Lawrence; and her siblings, Joseph, Frank, and Mary (Igel). Toni is survived by her four children, Lawrence Browning, Deborah (Henry) Saas, Christy (Ronnie) Moore, and Lisa (Keith) Hill, 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, from 2:00 to 3:30 pm, at Crossroads church in Oakley. Service to follow. Middendorf Funeral Home Ft. Wright is handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to: Young Life at https://giving.younglife.org/toni
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 28, 2019