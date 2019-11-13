|
|
Antoinette Deschu
Monfort Heights - Antoinette Deschu, beloved sister of Thomas and Alan Deschu. Retired Archdiocesan School Teacher. Died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, age 72. Visitation in St Catharine of Siena Church, Saturday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at St Mary Cemetery, St Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019