Antoinette M. "Tonie" Lynn
1951 - 2020
Antoinette "Tonie" M. Lynn

Cincinnati - age 68 of White Oak, passed away peacefully in her home October 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband Jerome Diersing and her two sons by her side. Tonie was born to the late Allie A. Lynn and Pauline (Caputo) McCane on October 25, 1951, in Trinidad, Colorado. Tonie was proceeded in death by her parents and sister, Carmella "Kathy" (Lynn) Back. She is survived by her brother Allie "Pete" (Karen) Lynn, sons Anthony Bennett and Joseph (Andrea) Bennett, Stepchildren Jamie (Brian) Keenan and Scott (Gina) Diersing. Tonie was affectionately known as "Mimi" to her grandchildren Isaac, Sydney, Taylor and Trevor (Bennett), Livi Keenan, Aiden and Abby (Diersing) along with several nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends. Tonie held the position of director for many years at Our Lady Of The Woods Inc. where she provided comfort and care to those in need. She will forever be loved and missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2nd from 5-7 PM at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224. Followed by Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 3rd at 10 AM at St. James White Oak, 3565 Hubble Road, 45247. Moms wish was to have yellow carnations instead of roses from those who like to send flowers. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. James White Oak
Send Flowers
