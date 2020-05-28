Antonio Ciarla
Cincinnati - Ciarla, Antonio "Tony", devoted husband of the late Giovanna (Nee Salvatorelli) Ciarla, loving father of Patrick (Kathy) Ciarla, cherished grandfather of Anthony, Nick and Annie. Dear brother of Nandella Ciarla. Brother-in-law of Maria (the late Dominic) Fiorito. Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 91. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
Cincinnati - Ciarla, Antonio "Tony", devoted husband of the late Giovanna (Nee Salvatorelli) Ciarla, loving father of Patrick (Kathy) Ciarla, cherished grandfather of Anthony, Nick and Annie. Dear brother of Nandella Ciarla. Brother-in-law of Maria (the late Dominic) Fiorito. Passed away May 27, 2020 at the age of 91. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School, 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205. www.meyergeiser.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.