Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Ardath Tarvin Orth


1914 - 2019
Ardath Tarvin Orth Obituary
Ardath Tarvin Orth

Cincinnati - Ardath "Ardie" Tarvin Orth (nee Stites), loving wife of the late Joseph R. Orth, died August 5, 2019 at the age of 104 years. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 16, 1914 to the late Russell and Estella Stites. She was preceded in death by her dear sisters, Thelma Stites Crapsey and Estella Stites Kinner. She sadly suffered the loss of her beautiful daughter, Joyce Orth Schweitzer. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Patricia Orth Crockett; her precious grandsons, Stephen (Meg), Michael, Roy (Tina), and Craig; her adorable great grandchildren, Brandon, Michaela, Adam (Lindsey), William, David, Chris, Ian, and Max; and great-great grandchildren, Blake, Emma, and Owen. Special gratitude goes to Aimelin Schweitzer for her kind and tender care of Grandma Ardath. Ardath was very proud, and talked often, of being a direct descendant of Major Benjamin Stites, one of the founders of Cincinnati, Ohio, who is buried in the Pioneer Cemetery in Columbia Township. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Bartholomew Church on August 9, 2019 and she was buried at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, Ohio. Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home serving the family. If desired, memorials may be made to the Hamilton County Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 15865, Cincinnati, OH 45215-0865.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 11, 2019
