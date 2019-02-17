|
|
Argyle Roderick (Rod) Knapp
Cincinnati - Argyle Roderick (Rod) Knapp, age 89 ½ of Rockville Maryland passed from this life on February 6th, 2019. Born Sept. 6th, 1929 in Ansley, Nebraska to Argyle Milford and Clara Ada (Mecum) Knapp. Husband of Eleanor Jean Johnson. He is survived by children: Argyle Wolf-Knapp (Sondra); Ann Knapp English (Don); and Edward Knapp and grandchildren: Alexander English (Caroline), Charles English; and Peter English. He served in the Army (Korean War), in his church and in his community. Rod loved his work, travelling the country solving a wide range of mechanical and chemical engineering challenges. Funeral services Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church 717 Elm St. Cincinnati, OH 45202 at 10AM. Rev. Russell Smith, officiant. Reception prior to the service at the church starting at 9 AM; brief graveside service with military honors at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati following funeral service. Funeral arrangements handled by Spring Grove Funeral Home Elden Good, www.springgrove.org. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either the Cincinnati Nature Center 4949 Tealtown Road, Milford, OH 45150 or Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 17, 2019