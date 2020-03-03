Services
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
17 Farragut Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
17 Farragut Rd.
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forest Park Senior Center
11555 Winton Road
Arlene C. (Kamphaus) Stuhlreyer


1940 - 2020
Arlene C. (Kamphaus) Stuhlreyer Obituary
Arlene C. (nee Kamphaus) Stuhlreyer

Arlene C. Stuhlreyer (nee Kamphaus), age 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 29, 2020 after a long, noble fight against Parkinson's disease. Youngest daughter of Cornelius and Anna (Fath) Kamphaus and graduate of Mother of Mercy High School, she is reunited in heaven with her husband of 52 years, Robert F. Stuhlreyer and sons, Steven and Joseph Edward. Arlene is survived by brothers, Tom ( Nancy) and Roy ( Sue) Kamphaus; sons, Bob (partner, Alisa), Mike, Neil ( Dana) and Steve ( Jennifer) and daughter, Annie; grandmother of Katy, Jenny, Rebecca, Ben, Maggie, Hannah, Carey, Jonah, Audrey, Rachel and Michael.

She was a long-time parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary (OLR) in Greenhills and will be remembered for too much to mention here, but love of family first.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Rosary, 17 Farragut Rd., 45218, Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather at 10 a.m. A reception will follow from 2-4 p.m. at the Forest Park Senior Center: 11555 Winton Road, 45240. Arlene will be interred at Arlington Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate

Condolences may be given at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
