Arlene D. Klosterman
Arlene D. Klosterman

Springdale - (nee Meyer), preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years William C. Klosterman; loving mother of Karen (Phil) Wilkes, William (Maureen) Klosterman, Jr., Mary Beth (Jay) Henning, and the late Stephen Klosterman, M.D.; dear grandma of Matthew Wilkes, Allison (Chuck) Johnson, Claire Wilkes, and Stephanie, Christina, and Jason Henning; and sister of Janet Morgan. Passed away on November 15, 2020 at the age of 84. A private funeral service will be held for family members, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246. See vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
