Arlo D. Crawford
Arlo D. Crawford

Crawford, Arlo D., age 85, beloved husband of the late Marcia J. Crawford (nee Macke), passed away June 6, 2020. He was a proud longtime employee of the Castellini Company. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, Ohio. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home also assisting with the arrangements.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
JUN
9
Service
07:00 PM
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home - Harrison
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
