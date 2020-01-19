|
Arnold Appelbaum
Cincinnati - Age 83, passed away January 18, 2020, beloved husband of 50 years to Joyce Appelbaum nee Friedman , loving brother of Leo (Roberta) Appelbaum, Rhea Phyllis Fine and brother in law of the late Stuart Fine. Graveside services United Jewish Cemetery Montgomery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH., Wednesday, January 22, 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 19 to Jan. 21, 2020