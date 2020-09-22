Arnold "Barney" Barnhorn
Sharonville - Arnold "Barney" Barnhorn, loving husband of Kathleen Barnhorn (nee Hawkins) for 63 years. Devoted father of Brian (Donna) Barnhorn, Chris (Joe) Carozzoni, Cheryl Schultze, Lisa Pelz, Julie (Tom) Heilman, and Maria Anthony. Beloved grandfather of Amanda, Michael, Brendan, Joey, Lauren, Tony, Charles, Cole, Grant, Claire, Grace, and great-grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Jack Barnhorn, Arline McIlvaine, and the late Gene Barnhorn. Passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Age 95. Barney served in the U.S. Army during World War II, 27th Division. One of the last of the greatest generation. Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 25th from 9:00 - 10:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM at St. Michael Church 11144 Spinner Ave. (45241). Facemasks and social distancing are required. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
