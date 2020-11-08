1/1
Arnold Delin Owens
Arnold Delin Owens

Delhi - Arnold Delin Owens, 82, Nov. 6, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Linda Sue Owens (nee Stanley), devoted father of Arnold Dale Owens (Teresa), Gordon Wesley Owens (Angie), Dorthea Ann Hubbard (Dave), Susan Delane Williamson (Joe) & Warren Lee Owens (Julie), beloved son of the late Dorothy (nee Sharp) & Frank Owens, dear brother of Bonnie Mullins (Wayne), Gereda Schroeder (the late Tom) & the late Mildred Mays, brother-in-law of Jack & Judy Stanley, loving grandfather of 17 & gr. grandfather of 14. Preceded in death by a great granddaughter, Madison Owens & also survived by nephews & a niece. Delin was ordained in 1964 & was the founding Pastor of Faith United Baptist Church in 1967. He also had a career as a journeyman lineman & was a member of IBEW Local 71. Visitation Wed., Nov. 11, 5-9 PM at the Faith United Baptist Church, 4414 Ebenezer Rd., Cinti. 45248 where the service will be held Thurs., Nov. 12 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Faith United Baptist Church. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Faith United Baptist Church
NOV
12
Service
10:00 AM
Faith United Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
5139416700
