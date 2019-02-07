Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
View Map
Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Reily Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Henegar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Henegar

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnold Henegar Obituary
Arnold Henegar

Oxford - Arnold "Arnie" Henegar, beloved husband of the late Patricia C. (nee Meyer) Henegar. Devoted father of Mark (Peggy) Henegar, Cheryl Reynolds, Karen (Don) Kasten and Mike (Nancy) Henegar. Loving grandfather of Tony (Kristin) Henegar, Angie (Matt) Zettler, Lisa (Brian) Jones, Joey (Christi) Heneger, Donna (Dan) Hooper, Melissa (David) Steigerwald, Gina (Shawn) Tingley, Kim (Donald) Taylor, Glenn (Beth) Leslie, Jamie (Matt) Clark, Michelle (Michael) Sullivan, Nathan Henegar, Adam (Sara) Henegar, Tracy (Roye) Moser and Alex Henegar. Also survived by his sister Eva Hale and 35 great grandchildren. Arnie passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Saturday (Feb 9) from 10am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial will take place at Reily Cemetery on Monday (Feb. 11) at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Hands Food Pantry, 2143 Millville Oxford Road Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frederick Funeral Home
Download Now