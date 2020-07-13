Arnold R Barnett
Western Hills - Cincinnati - Arnold R Barnett, 81, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. Arnie, as he was known, was the beloved husband of Mary Jo Sollecito Barnett for 55 years, devoted father of Rick (Carrie) Barnett and Tracie (Damon) Bowling, loving grandfather of Sydney, Joey and Remy, brother of Jim (Carrie Harrow) Barnett, and brother-in-law of Sr. Dolores Sollecito, CSJ. Arnie was born in Amsterdam, NY, in 1938. In 1964, he married Mary Jo, the love of his life. Arnie started in sales, then owned a dress shop, and finally started his advertising agency, Creative Dimensions. He was tenacious and worked day and night to make it successful, and it was, for over 40 years. Arnie seemed to know just about everyone, and he would talk to anyone about everything. His charm and wit were just as powerful as his fierce temper, and his loyalty was unparalleled. His love of people and his passion for service led him to serve on several charity boards over the years, including: ARC of Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati Children's Hospital StarShine, Madi's House, and Toys for Tots. He was particularly devoted to Cincinnati's Ronald McDonald House, where he and Mary Jo have a playroom named after them and are in the Pillars of the House Society. His generosity knew no bounds, and he was known to go to great lengths for his friends. Along with giving generously to charities and friends, Arnie's enthusiasm for theater and his preference for musicals led him to sponsor many shows over many years at the Covedale Theater for the Performing Arts, where the theater hall is now called the Arnold and Mary Jo Barnett Performance Hall. Arnie loved to sing, and he showcased his talent every year at a black-tie dinner party he threw for his large circle of friends. Above all, Arnie's greatest loves were his family, especially his grandchildren. His face lit up every time one of them walked in the room, and he always ended a conversation with a family member and many friends by saying, "I love you." He has been described as a "force of nature," a "generous lion of a man," "the man, the myth, and the legend," "an earthquake, a hurricane, and a tornado all rolled into a small package," and a "treasure." He was one of a kind and everyone who knew him was a little better for it. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family invites friends for the burial at Spring Grove Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ronald McDonald House, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave, Cincinnati 45229. Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
