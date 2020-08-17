Arnold Suer
Arnold J. Suer Beloved husband of Mary Alberta (nee Stottman) for 63 years. Loving father of Mary Lee (Pete) Baumgartner, Matthew (Janice) Suer & Nancy (Alan) Leist. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas & Gerald Baumgartner & Jonathon (Carley) Leist.
Army Veteran. He worked as a Master Carpenter for over 60 years. Passed away Fri., Aug. 14, 2020, Age: 85. Visitation w/COVID restrictions, Aug 20th, 10am until 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45217.
Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Clement Church, Roger Bacon High School or charity of your choice
.Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com