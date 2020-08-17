1/
Arnold Suer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold Suer

Arnold J. Suer Beloved husband of Mary Alberta (nee Stottman) for 63 years. Loving father of Mary Lee (Pete) Baumgartner, Matthew (Janice) Suer & Nancy (Alan) Leist. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas & Gerald Baumgartner & Jonathon (Carley) Leist.

Army Veteran. He worked as a Master Carpenter for over 60 years. Passed away Fri., Aug. 14, 2020, Age: 85. Visitation w/COVID restrictions, Aug 20th, 10am until 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Clement Church, 4536 Vine St., Cincinnati, OH 45217.

Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Clement Church, Roger Bacon High School or charity of your choice.Condolences can be made at hodappfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Clement Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved