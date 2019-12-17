|
Arnulf H. Bestehorn, 90, son of the late Dr. Heinrich Bestehorn and Wiltrud Vincentz Bestehorn, brother of the late Ute "Mickey" Bestehorn, cousin of Dr. Lothar Vincentz. Long-time resident of Clifton. Sunday, December 8, 2019. Served as Lieutenant in Korean conflict, was injured near Chorwon and was awarded the Purple Heart and the United Nations Service Medal. Services at Philippus United Church of Christ, 106 W. McMicken Ave. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2 PM. Private interment at Spring Grove cemetery. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019