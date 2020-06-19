Arthol "Buzz" DurhamWest Harrison, IN - Arthol "Buzz" Durham, beloved husband of the late Doris J. Durham (nee Bantly) for 64 years. Loving father of David (Sarah) Durham, Daniel (Debbie) Durham, and Donna (Jim) Hendrix. Devoted pawpaw of Melissa (Douglas) Shell, Hannah (Tommy) Durham-Rolfsen, Benjamin (Autumn) Mink and Bethany Mink. Great pawpaw of Logan, Owen, and Dylan Shell, Elena Rolfsen, Zoe and Gideon Mink. Dear brother of the late Cloyd and Lester Durham. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away June 18, 2020, age 88. Visitation and funeral service will be private. Donations may be made to New Jerusalem Apostolic Temple 4019-25 Gilmore Ave Cincinnati, OH 45209.