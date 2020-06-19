Arthol "Buzz" Durham
Arthol "Buzz" Durham

West Harrison, IN - Beloved husband of the late Doris J. Durham (nee Bantly) for 64 years. Loving father of David (Sarah) Durham, Daniel (Debbie) Durham, and Donna (Jim) Hendrix. Devoted pawpaw of Melissa (Douglas) Shell, Hannah (Tommy) Durham-Rolfsen, Benjamin (Autumn) Mink and Bethany Mink. Great pawpaw of Logan, Owen, and Dylan Shell, Elena Rolfsen, Zoe and Gideon Mink. Dear brother of the late Cloyd and Lester Durham. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away June 18, 2020, age 88. Visitation and funeral service will be private. Donations may be made to New Jerusalem Apostolic Temple 4019-25 Gilmore Ave Cincinnati, OH 45209.

neidhardminges.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
So very sorry for your loss....Buzzy was a wonderful Uncle....he and I had so many talks when I first joined Church in 1966 and had so many questions...Thoughts and prayers for the family
Diane Duncan
Family
