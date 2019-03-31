|
Arthur A. Hatcher
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Joan R. Hatcher. Loving father of Paul A. (Tina) Hatcher, Christopher N. (Andrea) Hatcher and the late
Gregory M. Hatcher. Devoted grandfather of Tadd (Courtney), Trey (Ellen), Ava, and Alex. Cherished brother of Nancy (Clarence) Hatcher Worley and the late Gerald E.(Chris) Hatcher. Passed away March 6, 2019 at the age of 85. Art proudly served our country in the United States Air Force. He had a distinguished career in industrial sales, advertising and publishing. Art was a member of the Kenwood Country Club, The Ohio Society, The Travel Club of Cincinnati, The Caledonian Society of Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Citizens Police Association, and the Chaine des Rotisseurs. A celebration of Art's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church. Private inurnment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to , 4370 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 513-853-1035.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019