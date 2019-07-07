Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Church
2014 Springdale Rd.
View Map
Arthur L. Sauerwein


1931 - 2019
Arthur L. Sauerwein Obituary
Arthur L. Sauerwein

Hamilton - Arthur L. Sauerwein beloved husband for 43 years to Susan Sauerwein (nee Shewman). Devoted father of Arthur F. (Janene) Sauerwein, Grace L. (Jerry) Kendrick, Walter D. (Jeni) Sauerwein, Jane A. (Mike Gardner) Grollmus, William J. (Katrina) Sauerwein, Robert A. (Danita) Sauerwein and Alexander E. (Jennifer) Sauerwein. Loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Donald G. (Cheryl) Sauerwein and sister Linda L. (late Michael "Skip") Reiring. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Frances Sauerwein and sister Della (Mac) Marshall. Arthur passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Memorial gathering will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Rd. on Friday (July 12) from 10am until time of Memorial Mass at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Church Capital Improvement Fund. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019
