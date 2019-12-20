|
Arthur P. Schardt
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Bertha Schardt. Brother of the late August and Alvin Schardt. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Art was a member of the Carson Masonic Lodge for 65 years. He passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at age 100. Visitation at Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., 45231, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019