Arthur Veser
Cincinnati - Arthur J. Veser loving husband of the late Betty Veser. Beloved father of Sherry and Dale Veser. Cherished grandfather of Casey C. Reep. He was very mechanically inclined, loved music and was a very kind and generous man. He was a draftsman at General Electric for more than 35 years. He passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on August 24, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service 12:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 22, 2019