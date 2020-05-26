Ashley Lynne Yelton
Cincinnati - Yelton, Ashley Lynne. Beloved mother of Scarlett Priscilla Gally. Loving daughter of the late Richard Timothy Yelton and Linda Susan (nee Evans) Yelton. Dear niece of Beth (late Timothy) Wernery, Melvin Evans, Kim Yelton (Conley Hayes) and the late Nickki Yelton and Debbie Fisher. Dear cousin of Christina (Brian) Grote, Megan (Adam) Tieger, Garvin Nickell, Shawn (Tiffany) Mahaney, and Casey (Cody) Gavin Preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbur M. and Norma Jean (Mason) Evans and Marion "Bud" and Alice (Gillikin) Yelton. Ashley had a caring soul and would do anything for anyone. She was a dear, loyal friend who was always there for anyone. She had a strong work ethic and was a lover of animals, especially her two cats, Greta and Orchid. Passed away on May 24th at the age of 35. Visitation and Funeral Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scarlett Gally Education Fund c/o Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Checks may be made to Scarlett Gally. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.