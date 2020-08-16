Athena Rogozinski
Cincinnati - Athena Rogozinski, passed away on August 15, 2020 at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband Wayne Rogozinski. Also by her nephew Eric (wife Deana) Rogozinski and their children Jenna and Jessica; nephew Ian (wife Meredith) Massey; niece Anna (husband Shane) Kaiser, and their son Darren. And sister in law Irene Yunker. Service's will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be given at www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.