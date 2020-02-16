Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St Martin of Tours Church
Cheviot, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Beck

Add a Memory
Audrey Beck Obituary
Audrey Beck

Fairfield - Audrey Heitker Beck, beloved mother of Donald Beck, Karen Beck and Jeannette (Bernard) Boraten, loving grandmother of Travis, Cory, Austin, Ellie, Jeff and Evan, dear great grandmother of Jacob and Hannah, sister of the late Dorthea Monahan and the late Marian Schreiber. Retired Federated Dept. Stores Supervisor, avid Reds fan, enjoyed traveling abroad, St Martin Bingo Volunteer for more than 30 years. Died, Friday, February 14, 2020, age 85. Visitation in St Martin of Tours Church, Cheviot, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Joseph Old Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Martin of Tours Church. 3720 St. Martins Pl, Cheviot (45211) or the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -