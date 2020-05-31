Audrey E. Rowe
Audrey E. Rowe

Cincinnati - ROWE, Audrey E. - Beloved wife of Larry Rowe; Devoted mother of Linda (Danny) Partin and Barb (Gary) Kraus; Dear grandmother of Kenny (Kim) Waldroup, Sherry (Rob) Ballew, Daniel Partin, Tim (Becky) Kraus, Kelly (Ted) Hilgeman; Great grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild; She was preceded in death by her 3 siblings; Audrey passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until time of funeral service at 12 noon; For those unable to attend the funeral service, you may join our live webcast http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30432 Burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; If so desired, donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, Ohio 45203; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
