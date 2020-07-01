Audrey Kaestle
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Kaestle

- - Audrey Kaestle, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Age 87. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Elizabeth Kaestle. Survived by beloved siblings, Norbert Kaestle and Loraine Kaestle along with many loving cousins. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at Our Lord Christ the King Church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Ohio or St. Rita School for the Deaf. Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved