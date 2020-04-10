|
|
Audrey L. Negrelli (nee Davies)
Audrey L. Negrelli (nee Davies), passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thomas J. Negrelli, beloved mother of Robert T. Negrelli & Lorraine "Lori" Kamphaus, devoted sister of Arlene (the late Roy) Shaver, dear grandmother of Matthew, Todd (Julie Bosken) & the late Kevin Kamphaus, great grandmother of Nora, and leaves behind many dear friends. Audrey was a graduate of the University of Michigan where she received a degree in Nursing, and later worked in many facets of nursing over a 35 year career. She was a proud veteran of the US Navy and served during the Korean war. She was a resident of Pinebrook Retirement Community in Milford, OH, formerly of Dayton, OH where she and her husband lived for many years. A Memorial Service at Anderson Hills United Methodist Church will be held at a later date. Interment at St. George's Episcopal Church, Dayton, OH. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020