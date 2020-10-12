Audrey Louise Melish
Cincinnati - (nee McLane) beloved wife of the late Anthony C. Melish, loving mother of Barb (Dan) Hardwick, dear grandmother of Nick (Megan) Baird, great grandmother of Max, Maddie and Maverick Baird, sister of Ruth and the late Jim, Bill, Donald, Mildred, Lucille, Laverne and Delores; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Audrey passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 92. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Thursday, October 15 from 10 AM until 11 AM. Funeral Service following at Arlington Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd., 45231 at 11:30 AM. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com