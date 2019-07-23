Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
4026 River Road
Audrey M. Burkhart

Audrey M. Burkhart Obituary
Audrey M. Burkhart

- - Audrey M. beloved wife of Charles "Butz" Burkhart. Loving mother of Diane (Roger) Morris, Michael (Joan), Don "Art" (Nina),

Jim "Jay" (Joyce) and Kevin (Debbie) Burkhart. Devoted grandmother of 14 and 12 great-grandchildren. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Visitation will be Thursday July 25th 10:30 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thus. July 25th 1:00 P.M. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 4026 River Road, 45204. Internment following at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019
