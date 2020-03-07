|
|
Audrey Meyer
Audrey Meyer, beloved wife of the late Carl Meyer. Cherished aunt of James (Lois), Ken (Lan), Jerry (Marilyn), and Roger (Mary) Daiker. Passed away, Friday, March 6th, 2020. Age 98. Audrey is also survived by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many Senior Singles friends. Visitation Thurs. March 12th from 12PM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM, both at Monfort Heights United Methodist Church, 3682 W Fork Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Monfort Heights United Methodist Church. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020