|
|
Audrey Sharn
Mariemont - Audrey Lucille Sharn died June 16, 2019, at age 88. She was married for 54 amazing years to Fred Joseph Sharn, who died in 2009. She was the beloved mother of Carolyn Sharn Kunkler (the late Frank Soppa), Lori Sharn Bryant (Web Bryant), F. Joseph Sharn Jr. (Richele Emich Sharn), and James Stewart Sharn (Jennifer Goodrich Sharn); and the adored grandmother of Allie Kunkler (Eddie Gutierrez) and Anne Kunkler, Benjamin and Samantha Bryant, Amy Sharn, and Rachel and Zachary Sharn. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Audrey Sharn was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Litchfield, Illinois, the youngest of 12 children of James and Ethel Lily Stewart Cranford. After her mother's death in 1940, she was welcomed into the family of her oldest sister Olive, her husband Lamoine "Backy" Bachstein, and their children Richard Bachstein and the late Patricia Memhardt. She was an active community, school and church volunteer throughout her life. She had been a resident of Mariemont, Ohio, since 1991. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held ?at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, ?3105 Madison Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45209. The family will receive guests ?starting at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to St. Cecilia Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 20, 2019