|
|
August John Feldmann husband of the late Jacqueline M. Feldmann (nee Drahman) beloved father of Amy (Rob) Painter, John (Mary) and the late Ray (Paula) Feldmann, dear grandfather of Teresa, Rachel, Michelle, Tracy, Lisa, Augie, Harrison, and Johnathan, brother of the late Dorothy Mazzaferri, Thelma Frankenhoff, and Lois Wallace, also survived by great-grandchildren and many friends. Died Sept. 7, 2019. Age 91 years. Residence Mt. Lookout.
Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen Church 3804 Eastern Ave. on Fri. Sept. 13, at 11 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 5-7:30 PM with Mt. Washington America Legion Post 484, VFW 6979 George Siemer, and FOP Lodge #69 services at the Funeral Home on Thur. at 7:30 PM.
August was in the US Army during WWII and retired from the Cincinnati Police Department.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019