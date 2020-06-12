Augustin K. "Gus" Triska
1929 - 2020
Augustin "Gus" K. Triska

Goshen - Born on March 10, 1929 in Prague, Czechoslavakia. Passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Grace Margaret (nee Keating) Triska. Loving father of Carol (late Bill) Williamson, Dennis (late Jane) Triska, John (late Barb) Triska, Janet (James) Dunham, Victor (Cindi) Triska and Steven (Kathy) Triska. Caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Cherished son of the late Karel and Anna (nee Berouskoaba) Triska. Gus was a 5th generation high wire performer and later a home builder. Visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, services begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Maineville Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
JUN
16
Service
12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
