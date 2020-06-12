Augustin "Gus" K. Triska
Goshen - Born on March 10, 1929 in Prague, Czechoslavakia. Passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Grace Margaret (nee Keating) Triska. Loving father of Carol (late Bill) Williamson, Dennis (late Jane) Triska, John (late Barb) Triska, Janet (James) Dunham, Victor (Cindi) Triska and Steven (Kathy) Triska. Caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Cherished son of the late Karel and Anna (nee Berouskoaba) Triska. Gus was a 5th generation high wire performer and later a home builder. Visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, services begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Maineville Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Goshen - Born on March 10, 1929 in Prague, Czechoslavakia. Passed away on June 11, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Grace Margaret (nee Keating) Triska. Loving father of Carol (late Bill) Williamson, Dennis (late Jane) Triska, John (late Barb) Triska, Janet (James) Dunham, Victor (Cindi) Triska and Steven (Kathy) Triska. Caring grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Cherished son of the late Karel and Anna (nee Berouskoaba) Triska. Gus was a 5th generation high wire performer and later a home builder. Visitation on Tuesday, June 16, 11 AM - 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, services begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Maineville Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.