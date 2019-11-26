|
|
Austin L. Johnson
Norwood - Devoted husband of Melinda Johnson (nee White) for 36 years. Beloved father of Dennis (Michelle) Johnson. Caring grandfather of 2 & great grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Juarez (the late Lillian) & Gary (Linda) and the late Gale & Virginia Johnson. Also survived by nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Austin proudly served his country in both the US Navy & Air Force for 20 years. Passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Age 85. Residence Norwood. Visitation will be at the Naegele, Kleb & Ihlendorf Funeral Home, 3900 Montgomery Rd, Norwood, OH 45212 Friday, November 29 from 6-8PM, Funeral services will be Saturday, November 30 at 10AM at the New Bethel Baptist Church, 2400 Norwood Ave, Norwood, OH 45212. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019