Loveland - Austin Leroy Brooks, Sr. of Loveland. Beloved father of Anna Brooks (Jim Feldkamp) and Austin (Jan) Brooks, Jr. Preceded in death by his cherished first wife Mildred Brooks and survived by his longtime friend and ex-wife Martha DeMar. Cherished granddad of Sebastian, Violet, and Austin. Dear brother of Altha Irene Day, the late Reba Sapp, and the late James Arley Brooks, Jr. Passed away October 30, 2019 at the age of 94. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 PM on Saturday, November 9 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 12 PM. In addition to, or in lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Austin Leroy Brooks, Sr. may be directed to the . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019
