Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Judah Touro Cemetery
1675 Sunset Ave.
Cinti, OH
Shiva
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Losantiville Country Club
3097 Losantiville Ave.
Cinti, OH
B. David Fish Obituary
B. David Fish

Mason - Fish, B. David, age 74, passed away November 17, 2019, beloved husband of the late Linda Fish, devoted father of Allyson Fish and the late Melanie Fish, loving brother of Miriam Reisman, Vivian Forman, Dr. Charles A. Fish, Cherie Artz and the late Rabbi Judah Fish, brother-in-law of Sandra Fish, Bill Artz, Joy Fish & the late Harold Reisman, also survived by nieces and nephews. Graveside services Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1:00 P.M. at Judah Touro Cemetery, 1675 Sunset Ave., Cinti, OH 45238. Shiva will be observed Weds only 3:00-6:00 P.M. at Losantiville Country Club, 3097 Losantiville Ave., Cinti, OH 45213. Memorial contributions to Village Home Health Hospice or Cedar Village Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
