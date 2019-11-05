Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Broxterman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. Broxterman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. Broxterman Obituary
Barbara A. Broxterman

Cincinnati - Barbara A. (Nee: Mirus) beloved wife of the late William Broxterman. Devoted mother of Pam (Ron) Webb and Bill Broxterman. Cherished grandmother of Lindsay and Samuel Webb. Loving sister of Joe (Gerry), Jim (Jenny) Mirus and the late Janet Schardine. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Evelyn Mirus. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Barb passed away on Nov. 2nd, 2019 at the age of 77. Visitation will take place at Shiloh Methodist Church, 5261 Foley Rd, on Thurs. Nov. 7th from 11:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm. If so desired, memorials may be made to the SPCA, 3949 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Radel Funeral Home serving the family 451-8800 or www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now