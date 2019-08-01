|
|
Barbara A. Granneman (nee Mitchell)
Mt. Washington - Barbara A. Granneman (nee Mitchell) wife of the late George E. Granneman, beloved mother of Karen (Hal) Pfeiffer, Steve (Ericka) Steffens, and Kim Granneman, devoted sister of Ken Mitchell, the late Don Mitchell, and Kathleen Shaver, dear grandmother of Nikki, Angie, Christian, and Haley, also survived by several nieces and nephews. July 29, 2019. Age 80 years. Residence Mt. Washington. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Mon. Aug. 5, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Sun. from 3-5 PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 1, 2019