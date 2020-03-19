|
|
Barbara A. Hoffman
(nee Henzerling) beloved wife of the late Francis Hoffman, loving mother of Cheryl (Tony) Fritsch-Middleton, Gregory Fritsch, Wendy (Jake) Warren, dear grandmother of Sabrina and Elizabeth, dear sister of Betty Duwel, Philip Johnson and the late Joan Craig Rebensdorf, aunt of many nieces and nephews, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. A memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the America or the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020