Barbara A. Morsch
Finneytown, OH - Barbara A. Morsch (nee Glardon) Beloved wife of the late Robert C. Morsch. Dear mother of Darlene (Jack) Holt and Brian (Stacey) Morsch. Loving grandmother of Sarah, Jessica and Logan Gadberry, Brayden Holt, Chelsea and Peyton Morsch. Devoted sister of Janet Gollahan, Dale Glardon and the late Gerald and Ronald Glardon. Passed away suddenly on Saturday March 21, 2020. Age 74 years. Relatives and friends are invited to assemble at the family gathering area of Arlington Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 26 at 9:45 for a graveside service at 10AM. Memorials may be directed to the Susan B. Koman Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020