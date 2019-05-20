Services
Strawser Funeral Home - Blue Ash
9503 Kenwood Rd.
Cincinnati, OH 45242
(513) 791-7203
Calling hours
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
4136 Myrtle Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Saviour Catholic Church
4136 Myrtle Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Barbara A. Voshefski Obituary
Sharonville - Barbara A. of Sharonville, passed away Saturday May 11, 2019. Widow of Leon Voshefski. Mother of Patti Gillen(John), Michael Voshefski(Drewry),Mary Beth Timmel(Steve), Peter Voshefski (Anne Tillery). Proud grandmother of Anne Gillen and Katherine O'Connor, Sarah and Ben Timmel, Lanie and Emma Voshefski, and Gabriel Wusziewski.

Friends may call Monday (TODAY) May 20th at 9:30 am. followed by funeral mass at 10:00 am. both at St. Saviour Catholic Church 4136 Myrtle Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45236. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 20, 2019
