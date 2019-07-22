|
Barbara Alice Porte
Cincinnati - Barbara Alice Porte, 94, passed away on June 25, 2019 at her home in Clifton. In addition to Michael, her husband of 59 years, she is survived by her three children, Stephen (Miki) of Columbus, Ohio; Eric (Lisa) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Alice of Cincinnati, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers. Barbara will be remembered for her easy laugh, good-natured persona, and a gentle spirit toward all others. Please feel free to share thoughts and memories and view Barbara's full obituary at http://www.springgrove.org/obituaries.aspx.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 22, 2019