Barbara Ann Hatfield
Cincinnati - Barbara Ann (nee Bennett) Hatfield passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Barbara is the loving wife of 45 years to Robert Hatfield, loving mother to Douglas (Phyllis) Parsons, Gregory (Codi) Parsons, Laura Ann (Robert) Sargent, Jeffrey (Retta) Hatfield of Nashville, TN, Timothy Hatfield of Louisville, KY and Andrew (Cindy) Hatfield of Memphis, TN; grandmother to 7 and Gigi to 2; beloved sister to Beverly Herbert, Dale Bennett, Diane Craig and the late Ralph Cade Bennett; daughter to the late Ralph C. and Beulah Bennett. Barbara is also survived by her loving 2 year old furbaby, Reggie. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Cincinnati - Barbara Ann (nee Bennett) Hatfield passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 84. Barbara is the loving wife of 45 years to Robert Hatfield, loving mother to Douglas (Phyllis) Parsons, Gregory (Codi) Parsons, Laura Ann (Robert) Sargent, Jeffrey (Retta) Hatfield of Nashville, TN, Timothy Hatfield of Louisville, KY and Andrew (Cindy) Hatfield of Memphis, TN; grandmother to 7 and Gigi to 2; beloved sister to Beverly Herbert, Dale Bennett, Diane Craig and the late Ralph Cade Bennett; daughter to the late Ralph C. and Beulah Bennett. Barbara is also survived by her loving 2 year old furbaby, Reggie. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm until time of service at 2:00pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home, 4389 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.