Barbara Ann Kock
Cincinnati - beloved daughter of the late Bernard and Loretta (nee Pearce) Kock. Sister of the late Jack Kock. Barbara graduated from Our Lady of Angels and the University of Cincinnati in accounting. She was an avid artist, gardener and community volunteer. Owner of Barbara Kock Accounting, CPA. Barb passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Service Private. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.