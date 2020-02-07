Services
Barbara Ann Norman-Shrout

Barbara Ann Norman-Shrout Obituary
Barbara Ann Norman-Shrout

Milford - Barbara Ann (nee Mitchell) Norman-Shrout of Milford, OH. Born on December 16, 1940 in Dawson, WV. Went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of Charles Glenn Shrout and the late Stanley Richard Norman. Loving mother of Mark (Tammy) Norman, John (Kimberly) Norman and Lisa (Steve) Jones. Caring grandmother of 8 grandchildren. Dear sister of John (Barbara) Mitchell and the late Shelva (Bill) Norman. Cherished daughter of the late James Eli and Lucille Virginia (nee Ellison) Mitchell. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Friends will be received from 10 AM - 12 Noon on Tuesday, February 11 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where services will begin at 12 Noon. Interment, Graceland Memorial Gardens, Milford, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
