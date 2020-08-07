1/1
Barbara Ann Rensberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Ann Rensberger

Cincinnati - Barbara Ann Rensberger (nee Holmes) passed away Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at the age of 94. Barbara was the devoted and beloved wife of the late Max W. Rensberger for 62 years; Cherished Mom of Max Jr. (Maggie), Sue Renard, Ann (Daryl) Patrick, and David (Donna); Adored Baba and Barbie of Anne (Luke) Ogonek, PJ Arnold, Zach (Heea) Rensberger, and Michael Patrick; Proud Great-Baba of Gwendolyn and Penelope Ogonek and Noah and Lumi Rensberger; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a ballet and tap instructor and performer. She stayed at the Barbizon Hotel and danced at Carnegie Hall. Barb married Max and had a beautiful life and family. She started teaching swimming at the age of 50 and retired from Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA at age 83. Barb has been partying with family and friends at Evergreen/Wellspring for the last 10 years and she will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home online (www.mrfh.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 Cheviot Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved