Cincinnati - Barbara Ann Rensberger (nee Holmes) passed away Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at the age of 94. Barbara was the devoted and beloved wife of the late Max W. Rensberger for 62 years; Cherished Mom of Max Jr. (Maggie), Sue Renard, Ann (Daryl) Patrick, and David (Donna); Adored Baba and Barbie of Anne (Luke) Ogonek, PJ Arnold, Zach (Heea) Rensberger, and Michael Patrick; Proud Great-Baba of Gwendolyn and Penelope Ogonek and Noah and Lumi Rensberger; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Barbara was a ballet and tap instructor and performer. She stayed at the Barbizon Hotel and danced at Carnegie Hall. Barb married Max and had a beautiful life and family. She started teaching swimming at the age of 50 and retired from Powel Crosley, Jr. YMCA at age 83. Barb has been partying with family and friends at Evergreen/Wellspring for the last 10 years and she will be greatly missed. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
